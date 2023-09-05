Former WWE rival sends a message to Chad Gable ahead of major RAW title match

Chad Gable's former WWE rival sent him a message ahead of a major RAW title match.

Aiden English started his WWE career as part of Vaudevillains with Simon Gotch. Together, they had a successful run in NXT and even won the NXT Tag Team Championship.

During their run in NXT, they also had a feud with American Alpha, which consisted of Chad Gable and Jason Jordan. Since then, their careers have gone in different trajectories.

Aiden English made it to the main roster before the company eventually released him. On the other hand, Gable's career has taken off, and he is currently one of the most popular superstars on the roster.

In fact, Gable is just moments away from the biggest match of his career when he challenges Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

Ahead of the match, Aiden English took to social media to send a message to his former colleague.

"Get ‘em Gabes," he wrote.

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Gable can end Gunther's long reign as Intercontinental Champion tonight.

Who do you think will win tonight? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena