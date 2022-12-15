Former WWE Royal Rumble winner teases a huge return after 7 months of absence

WWE is inching closer to Royal Rumble 2023, and top superstars are now preparing for the first Big-4 premium live event, including Charlotte Flair.

The Queen last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania Backlash when she put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line in an "I Quit" Match against Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet won gold after forcing her opponent to submit. Soon after, Flair was ruled out of action due to a kayfabe injury and took a break from in-ring action.

During her time on the sidelines, Charlotte Flair tied the knot with AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The 14-time champion is active on her social media platforms and recently teased a big return after seven months via a story on her Instagram profile.

Charlotte reshared a compilation of her past promos in which she was seen talking about being the "biggest opportunity" in WWE. She used the "hourglass" emoji, hinting at setting a timer for her much-awaited comeback.

In her absence, Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan have held the title. Rousey dethroned Morgan to regain her championship and turned heel on the blue brand. She is currently feuding with Raquel Rodriguez and has found a trusted ally in Shayna Baszler.

WWE is reportedly planning to bring back Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair's absence was evident in the SmackDown women's division. While there have been several notable additions to the roster since Triple H took over the company's creative control, no female superstar has looked as threatening as The Queen in the title picture.

Backstage reports suggest that the creative team has started working on plans to bring Flair back in time for the WrestleMania season. She is a former Royal Rumble winner and is expected to make a massive comeback ahead of the coveted 30-woman battle scheduled for next month.

