Former WWE SmackDown star suddenly relinquishes title

A former WWE Superstar has relinquished his title at a major event. Surprisingly, the vacated championship was stolen after a sneak attack by another star.

Mistico (fka Sin Cara) had a brief stint in WWE, from 2011 to 2014, where he wrestled on RAW, SmackDown, and other shows. However, the 42-year-old masked star is known more for his exploits outside the global juggernaut, having competed in promotions like CMLL, MLW, AEW, and more.

Mistico won the MLW World Middleweight Championship by defeating Rocky Romero at MLW Intimidation Games on February 29, 2024. He defended the gold eight times in total. The luchador was set to put it on the line against Templario at MLW Battle Riot VII, but the bout got canceled due to Mistico suffering a tricep injury.

Amid his injury status, Mistico made an appearance at Battle Riot VII, taking the decision to relinquish the MLW World Middleweight Championship. The former WWE star also said that he will move up to heavyweight class and challenge for the biggest title in the promotion.

Mistico handed the gold to MLW President Cesar Duran, but things didn't end there. Ikuro Kwon appeared out of nowhere, attacked Duran with the mist, and then ran away with the MLW World Middleweight Championship.

Check out a clip of the segment below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mistico once he makes his in-ring return.

