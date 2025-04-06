  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former WWE SmackDown star suddenly relinquishes title

Former WWE SmackDown star suddenly relinquishes title

By Kaushik Das
Modified Apr 06, 2025 11:34 GMT
A major star is champion no more! [Image credits: WWE.com]
A major star is champion no more! [Image credits: WWE.com]

A former WWE Superstar has relinquished his title at a major event. Surprisingly, the vacated championship was stolen after a sneak attack by another star.

Ad

Mistico (fka Sin Cara) had a brief stint in WWE, from 2011 to 2014, where he wrestled on RAW, SmackDown, and other shows. However, the 42-year-old masked star is known more for his exploits outside the global juggernaut, having competed in promotions like CMLL, MLW, AEW, and more.

Mistico won the MLW World Middleweight Championship by defeating Rocky Romero at MLW Intimidation Games on February 29, 2024. He defended the gold eight times in total. The luchador was set to put it on the line against Templario at MLW Battle Riot VII, but the bout got canceled due to Mistico suffering a tricep injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amid his injury status, Mistico made an appearance at Battle Riot VII, taking the decision to relinquish the MLW World Middleweight Championship. The former WWE star also said that he will move up to heavyweight class and challenge for the biggest title in the promotion.

Mistico handed the gold to MLW President Cesar Duran, but things didn't end there. Ikuro Kwon appeared out of nowhere, attacked Duran with the mist, and then ran away with the MLW World Middleweight Championship.

Ad

Check out a clip of the segment below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mistico once he makes his in-ring return.

About the author
Kaushik Das

Kaushik Das

Twitter icon

Kaushik is an avid sports lover that likes to write about football, AEW, WWE, and other sports. He has been with Sportskeeda since 2019 in various roles such as writer, editor, and currently, Assistant Content Manager (AEW).

When not drowned in watching sports, Kaushik likes to catch up on anime and read mangas like One Piece, Black Clover, Boruto, and much more!!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी