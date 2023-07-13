Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is open to working with Mercedes Moné 

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has been making waves in the Japanese pro wrestling scene since her WWE departure. One of her long-time friends and former tag team partner, Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi), recently commented on the prospect of working with Moné again.

Moné and Fatu walked out of World Wrestling Entertainment in May 2022 after the pair seemingly felt dissatisfied with their creative direction in the company.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Trinity Fatu was asked if she would be willing to wrestle alongside or against Mercedes Moné again. The former SmackDown Women's Champion replied:

"I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else other than her, whatever that is. I’ll always do what’s best for her, what’s best for me, and what’s best for the business. If it’s something that comes up, that makes sense for the both of us, hell yeah." (H/T New York Post)

Trinity Fatu is set for one of the biggest matches of her career this Saturday at Slammiversary. She will face Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship.

Trinity Fatu comments on departing WWE alongside Mercedes Moné

Given their strong connection with the fans and undeniable talent, many were surprised to see Mercedes Moné and Trinity Fatu leave the Stamford-based company last year.

In the same interview with the New York Post, Fatu revealed that her friendship with Moné has become stronger after they chose to leave World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Nobody understands the magnitude of what happened and what really went on and why we feel the way we feel and where we are but me and her and the people that were involved that day. It just goes to show how real our friendship is and how real all of this is." (H/T New York Post)

Like Fatu, Moné has also competed outside of WWE in 2023. The CEO won gold in New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year as she became the IWGP Women's Champion.

Do you think Trinity and Moné will ever return to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

