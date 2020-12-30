Bayley reveals plan to win "her" SmackDown Women's title back

In the latest edition of WWE's YouTube series, Pop Question, Bayley, along with multiple other WWE Superstars, was asked to share her new year's resolutions for 2021, as 2020 draws to a close.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion aimed high in her rather ambitious response.

"Win the Royal Rumble, go to WrestleMania, win my SmackDown Women's title back."

With Bayley's answer, it appears that she has unfinished business with the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and her former on-screen best friend Sasha Banks. The Boss beat Bayley for the title at Hell in a Cell back in October.

Bayley is the longest-reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion ever

Bayley won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank 2019 for the first time. She cashed in the contract that she had won earlier that night on the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Bayley's first reign with the SmackDown Women's Championship lasted for 140 after Flair won it back at Hell in a Cell 2019.

However, Bayley won the title back just four days later on an episode of SmackDown. Her second reign with the belt lasted a record-breaking 379 days until she was defeated by her former tag team partner Sasha Banks.