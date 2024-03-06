Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion responds to fan claiming that she has made all the Four Horsewomen tap out

WWE Superstar Natalya recently took to her social media handle to respond to a fan's claim.

Nattie has been one of the pillars of the women's division and has inspired a lot of female wrestlers over the years. Much like Nattie, the Four Horsewomen, namely Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley, have also contributed to the process of developing women's positions in the wrestling business.

Taking to social media, a fan recently revealed that The Queen of Harts is one of the female wrestlers who has made all Four Horsewomen tap out during some match or the other.

Responding to the fan's comment, Nattie agreed with him as she stated that she also has the most number of submission wins in the history of WWE.

Yes I did [emoji]. As far as I know, I’ve got the most submission wins in @wwe history. Let’s go @GWR," wrote Nattie.

WWE Superstar Natalya opened up about working under Triple H's regime

WWE Superstar Natalya recently spoke about her experience working under Triple H's creative direction.

While speaking in an interview with Joe Vulpis of the Lightweights Podcast, The Queen of Harts stated that because The Game was a wrestler himself, he understands the struggles and the quests of the talents involved in the business.

She further added how supportive HHH is when it comes to understanding the minds of the wrestlers.

"I think that with Triple H, he used to be a wrestler...so he knows what it is like to be a talent and he knows what it's like to do this, he knows what it is like to go out there and to excel or to make mistakes or to grow or to get. I mean he tore his quad once in the ring and finished the match. So he knows what it's like to be in the ring with us, like doing what it is that we do. He knows about all the frustration that we might have, but he's younger so like if I go to him with an idea, he's able to like process it a little differently and take it into consideration." [From 39:59 to 40:38]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Natalya. The star was recently seen in a tag team with Tegan Nox.

