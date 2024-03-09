Former WWE staffer discusses the timeline for a highly anticipated showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and former on-screen WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels it's too early to start a feud between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Ever since The Great One sided with The Bloodline, fans have been speculating if this is the start of a major story arc between The Rock and Roman Reigns. There have been indications of tensions between the two as Roman asked The Brahma Bull to acknowledge him last week. However, their bond remains strong for the time being.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that it was too early to pit The Rock and Roman Reigns against each other. He felt that when that blockbuster collision does happen, it needs to be more isolated, with fewer people involved and more focus on the two major stars.

"I think it's too early to do anything with Roman right now. I think if they do anything with Rock and Roman, it's gonna be more isolated, not a lot of people around. See, that's the beauty of wrestling. I don't know what's gonna happen, nobody else does either."

The wrestling veteran predicted that The Rock and Roman's relations would deteriorate, leading to an amazing buildup in six months.

"I think Rock and Roman would show a little animosity which leads up down the line and I say six months from now, you'll see Rock and Roman head up. That'll be a huge one if they build it right and they will." [17:55 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Despite the slight tensions, The Rock and Roman have to set aside their differences as they prepare to face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match. Cody and Seth accepted Rocky's challenge this week on SmackDown and The American Nightmare even landed a stiff slap on The People's Champ as the show went off the air.

