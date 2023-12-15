Former WWE star accuses US President Joe Biden of Gaza violence

A former WWE star has accused United States President Joe Biden of the recent Gaza violence.

Mojo Rawley was one of the most popular superstars in the WWE during his run in NXT. He was bold and unapologetic, and that resonated well with the audience. However, his run on the main roster was lackluster, and he was eventually released from the company.

Following his release, Mojo Rawley has maintained a social media presence and has kept his fans updated about his life. However, he has recently been vocal about US President Joe Biden's handling of the situation in Gaza.

Ever since the Hamas attack took place, Rawley hasn't held back in his verbal campaign against Joe Biden. Recently, Rawley posted another tweet on social media where he blatantly blamed him for everything that's been happening in Gaza.

"Months of nonstop bombings. Thousands murdered. Women and children targeted. Schools, hospitals, & mosques destroyed. Children operated on without any anesthesia. Israel openly seeking genocide in the most evil ways all funded by @POTUS. Sad world we’re living in. #FreePalestine," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

It's sad to see everything that has taken place in the wake of the Israel-Palestine conflict, and our thoughts go out to those affected by the conflict.

