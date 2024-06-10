Former WWE star admires Jordynne Grace after her historic bout at NXT Battleground

By Rituparna Routh
Modified Jun 10, 2024 09:41 GMT
Jordynne Grace is the current TNA Knockouts World Champion (Photo credits: Official website of WWE)

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently received appreciation from a former WWE star post her bout against Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground. Grace was after Perez's NXT Women's Title at the premium live event which was conducted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

TNA star Jordynne Grace was welcomed back to WWE with open arms after her first appearance for the promotion during Royal Rumble earlier this year. The star has made a name for herself with her ruthless fighting skills. After a hard-fought contest, Perez emerged victorious. Top Dolla recently commented on the bout.

Former WWE star Top Dolla (AJ Francis) took to X/Twitter to appreciate Grace's in-ring abilities during the recent bout. Francis referred to the star as the G.O.A.T.

"My (goat emoji)."

Check out AJ Francis' Twitter post below:

Jordynne Grace drew a parallel between herself and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez

Jordynne Grace shared her honest opinion in a promo on the June 6 episode of TNA IMPACT, where she compared her wrestling career with Roxanne Perez.

In the promo, Grace asserted how Perez shares a similar background as hers, and how both of them initiated their wrestling careers at the same age. She also added that the contrast lay in the career path both wrestlers chose to walk down.

"Whether people see it or not, Roxanne Perez and I are two sides of the same coin," Grace said. "She is a prodigy. She started wrestling when she was 14 years old. But you know, the funny thing is, so did I. The only real difference between Roxanne Perez and I is the paths that we chose to take, the companies that we decided to work for. On June 9, at Battleground, those paths cross. I am the catalyst of change. This is a whole new world and I'm the one leading the charge. When I become a dual champion at Battleground, not only will the TNA audience remember me forever, but so will the WWE Universe."

Fans were thoroughly intrigued to see Grace in a WWE ring. Given the interruption from Tatum Paxley, who tried to run away with the Knockouts Title, it seems that the star will reappear in a WWE arena soon.

