Former WWE star on AEW reaching out to him

A former WWE Superstar has now disclosed that AEW once reached out to him.

Mahabali Shera first made a name for himself in professional wrestling when he signed with IMPACT Wrestling in 2011. He did enough to impress WWE management, and earned himself a contract in 2018, only to be released a few months later.

Since his release, Mahabali Shera has gone back to IMPACT Wrestling, where he has seen the most success. During a recent episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Shera stated AEW reached out to him two years ago, but he was under contract at that time.

"They (AEW) reached out to me two years ago. I was under contract. But like I said, if WWE or AEW, or any company, or other work out of wrestling, if anything, reach out to me then I definitely want (to) concern about because I wanna do it. I wanna do the best I can do it. If it’s possible, I will be (at) work for 16-hour day, and I can do that because I’ve been waiting for it. I’ve been waiting for three years, four years, putting all the work hard in. Now it’s just time. I will do my best to succeed, and take (the) opportunities." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Mahabali Shera is open to WWE return

Despite being released from the company so abruptly last time, Shera stated on the same podcast that he is still open to returning to the Stamford-based promotion if the opportunity presents itself, but he will talk to Scott D'Amore first.

"But, they’re [IMPACT Wrestling] also very nice to me, they’re always nice to me and Scott (D’Amore), and everyone. I love them, but if any opportunity comes to me, I will talk to them first because always, like last time, NXT, they reached out to me (in) 2017. I tell Scott. He said, ‘If you wanna go, go for it.’ He didn’t say anything, you know? [H/T Post Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see if Mahabali Shera ever makes his return to the Stamford-based promotion again.

