Former WWE star Ahmed Johnson has lost almost 200 pounds

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson recently opened up about his weight issues.

Johnson boasted one of WWE's most impressive physiques during his three-year stint with the company between 1995 and 1998. After his in-ring career ended, the 60-year-old stopped working out "for a little while" and gained a lot of weight.

In an interview with Monte & The Pharaoh, Johnson said he has lost almost 200 pounds since changing his lifestyle. The 1990s star also revealed that he has battled with his weight from a young age:

"Yeah, it took time to get down as small as I was," Johnson stated. "I stopped working out for a little while and it just ballooned, man, because I wouldn't touch any weights. The heaviest I got, I would say close to 500. Now I'm down to three [300 pounds]." [1:25 – 1:59]

Johnson is best known for being the first African-American to hold the Intercontinental Championship. He defeated Dustin Rhodes, aka Goldust, to win the title at King of the Ring 1996.

Ahmed Johnson credits WWE fans for his success

Although some feel he never reached his full potential, Ahmed Johnson still became one of WWE's most well-known stars of the 1990s.

Johnson added that he would never have achieved so much in WWE had it not been for the support of his fans:

"The main drive I had was the fans. If it wasn't for the fans, there would be no Ahmed Johnson. The way they got behind me and gave me energy, unreal, that intensity, that just came out. That's just me. They've been trying to duplicate that for years and they haven't done it yet." [10:56 – 11:15]

In the same interview, Johnson explained why Vince McMahon told him in 1998 that he would be erased from WWE history.

