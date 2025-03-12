Fans have seen many notable names from WWE don their wrestling boots again post-retirement. The latest name to join the list is Kid Kash, who recently revealed that he is set to make his in-ring return.

Kash was popular in the pro wrestling fraternity in the 1990s and 2000s. He gained fame in ECW before joining the Stamford-based promotion in 1997. However, he has a very short run with the company. He returned to the global juggernaut in 2005 for another brief run that lasted nearly a year.

The former Cruiserweight Champion first retired in 2015 after losing a match against Chase Owens. However, he came out of retirement before retiring again in 2020. He also wrestled in a couple of matches last year.

The 55-year-old recently posted that, over the years, he has had surgeries and undergone rehab that his body desperately needed, and now he is ready to lace up his wrestling boots again:

"I retired in 2017 do to Mounting injuries and reoccurring fast injuries that at that point just needed to treated, healed, and rehabbed. Over the years I've had the replacement surgeries and rehabbed that my body desperately needed. I'm announcing that I am now accepting Bookings," he posted.

Kid Kash was released from WWE in 2006

Kid Kash returned to WWE for a second stint at ECW One Night Stand. He won the Cruiserweight Championship during this time with the company. However, his run did not last long as he lost the title in over a month.

His last appearance for the company came on September 29, 2006. He was released from his contract in the same month. He later admitted that his release was due to him being caught smoking weed backstage at a WWE event in Montreal, Canada.

Kid Kash's last outing to the squared circle came on 31 August 2024 when he teamed with Ricky Morton to defeat Hunter Wolfe and Mega Destroyer. It seems like he will be sticking around for a longer run this time.

