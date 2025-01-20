Former WWE star announces they will be in town during Royal Rumble 2025

A former WWE star is set to be in town on the same day as Royal Rumble 2025. The premium live event will occur on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

JoJo Offerman used to serve as the ring announcer for the company and was in a relationship with Bray Wyatt at the time of his tragic death in 2023. The veteran is scheduled for a signing on the same day as WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

The account "eliteinksportsmarketing" shared on Instagram today that Offerman would be appearing at the Indianapolis Marriott hotel on February 1 and encouraged fans to come and meet her:

"WWE fans, this one’s for you! Don’t miss your chance to meet the incredible JoJo in an exclusive meet-and-greet event! 🤩 📸 Snap a photo, grab an autograph, and hear amazing stories from her WWE journey. It’s the perfect opportunity to connect with one of wrestling’s most beloved personalities!"

JoJo Offerman served as the ring announcer for a dark match on the January 4 episode of AEW Collision. It was recently reported that Offerman is expected to work more with AEW moving forward.

Former WWE star JoJo Offerman reacts to Bray Wyatt tribute

JoJo Offerman shared a heartfelt message after Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso, brought Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt's kids into the ring last month.

Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper, was an original member of The Wyatt Family and sadly passed away in 2020. Offerman took to her Instagram story to thank Strowman, Zayn, and Uso, for bringing the kids into the ring and noted that they loved every second of it:

"Thank you @adamscherr99 @uceyjucey @samizayn for making the kids night! Knash loved getting in the ring and Hyrie loved. watching from her seat. And thank you to many more of the superstars that showed my babies love (and hate *laughing emoji*) throughout the night. They loved every second of it and felt their daddy's presence for sure!" she wrote.

Samantha Irvin used to serve as the ring announcer on RAW, but she surprisingly left the company last year. Lilian Garcia made her return to the company as Irvin's replacement.

