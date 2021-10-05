Former WWE star annoyed at potential gimmick infringement after Jeff Hardy's segment on WWE RAW

Tyler Breeze has reacted to Austin Theory's segment with Jeff Hardy from this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The former WWE Superstar quoted a tweet sent out by WWE where they made a pun indicated at Breeze.

In the tweet, Theory is seen taking a selfie with Jeff Hardy, on what was the former's first night on WWE RAW. However, shortly afterward, the former NXT sensation went on to attack The Charismatic Enigma and made his mark by taking out Hardy before his departure to SmackDown.

Here's how Tyler Breeze reacted to Austin Theory and Jeff Hardy's segment from WWE RAW:

During his initial run in NXT, and on the main roster, Breeze portrayed the gimmick of a "narcissistic pretty boy" obsessed with clicking selfies. Breeze even did the same during matches and, hence, his reaction on Twitter seems justified.

Tyler Breeze was let go by WWE back in June, along with his tag team partner Fandango. Together, the duo worked as Breezango and was regarded as one of the most popular tag teams in all of WWE.

After a stint on the main roster, WWE decided to send Breezango to NXT where they were successful. The team of Breeze and Fandango won the NXT Tag Team Championships, which was their only title win on the main roster. But, surprisingly, the pair were released from their WWE contracts not too long ago.

Jeff Hardy was drafted to SmackDown as part of this week's WWE Draft

On Night 1 of this year's WWE Draft, Jeff Hardy was transferred to WWE SmackDown from RAW. It was on SmackDown where Hardy won his first and only WWE Championship, a few years ago.

It now remains to be seen how WWE will utilize Jeff Hardy on the blue brand, especially after quite the disappointing run on WWE RAW.

In the aftermath of this week's RAW, the WWE Universe took to social media and started trending Willow, an alter ego persona of Hardy.

Fans have been quite vocal about Jeff Hardy bringing Willow to SmackDown. However, it remains to be seen what role the company will assign the tag team specialist upon his return to SmackDown.

