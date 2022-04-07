"Faced each other like 8 times" - Former WWE star Ashante Adonis wants to face 26-year-old superstar in the future (Exclusive)

Former Hit Row member Ashante Adonis has revealed which WWE Superstar he wants to face in the future.

During his time in WWE, Adonis was a part of NXT alongside Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, Top Dolla, and B-Fab. Together, Hit Row were called up to the main roster, as they joined the blue brand of SmackDown.

In the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted, Adonis claimed that he would like to share the ring with Mansoor. The former Hit Row member also recalled the series of matches he previously had with Mansoor, stating the following:

“Mansoor. Because we’ve faced each other like 8 times and it’s just always been fun. And I think that’s when I was heel most of the time, so it was always fun,” said Adonis. (15:50- 16:24)

Ashante Adonis also praised his former stablemate, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott who is currently working in AEW

In continuation of the same conversation, Ashante Adonis spoke highly of his former stablemate, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott.

Scott recently made his debut for All Elite Wrestling and has already gotten himself involved in a feud against Team Taz. The former NXT North American Champion seems to have formed an alliance with former NXT Champion, Keith Lee.

Scott's former stablemate added:

“Swerve's a G, he's going to kill it, people don't even know... well actually they do know. His debut, he killed it just like everything he does, you know what I'm saying? Swerve's just different," [16:55 - 17:55]

During their time in WWE, Adonis, alongside other Hit Row members helped Scott win the North American Title. However, their main roster tenure wasn't as memorable as their run on NXT. The group was let go by WWE just a few weeks after their debut on SmackDown.

