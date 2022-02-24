Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries joins new promotion

Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries has taken to Twitter to announce his signing with an all-new promotion.

Aries was a mainstay of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling in the 2010s, winning everything there was to win in the promotion, including their World Heavyweight Championship three times.

In 2016, he signed with WWE and worked briefly with NXT before getting injured. He then embarked on a short main roster run, which saw him challenge PAC (known as Neville at the time) for the Cruiserweight Championship in the opening match of Wrestlemania 33.

Aries was released from WWE in 2017 and worked on the indie circuit until 2019. He then took a brief hiatus from wrestling.

In 2022, Austin returned to the wrestling scene and announced that he would join the Control Your Narrative promotion, spearheaded by EC3 and Adam Scherr fka Braun Strowman.

“You don’t get to force your truths onto me. You don’t know me. You don’t define me. You don’t color my perception. You don’t create my reality. And you certainly don’t control my narrative. Only I do. On March 5th my story begins." Aries announced on Twitter.

CYN has announced several upcoming live events and is also looking to seal a TV deal in the near future.

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross will also feature in CYN

Alongside EC3, Braun Strowman, and Austin Aries, former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, now known as Killer Kross, has also been announced.

Killer Kross and his real-life partner Scarlett Bordeaux were released from their contracts on November 4th, 2021. Kross enjoyed a brief main roster run on RAW away from his valet, and his gimmick and appearance changed drastically.

What do you think of Austin Aries' announcement? Are you excited about CYN? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

