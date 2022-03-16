Former WWE star B-Fab reveals plans for in-ring return (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE star and Hit Row member Briana Brandy, fka. B-Fab, recently announced that she would be making her in-ring return soon.

She was part of the popular faction known for their work in NXT and a brief stint on SmackDown. The stable was called up to the main roster during the WWE Draft 2021. However, all members of Hit Row were released within two months of their arrival on the blue brand.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, B-Fab revealed that she will soon return to the ring but doesn't know exactly where she is headed.

She proclaimed her love for the art of pro wrestling and believed that working on the independent wrestling circuit could help her explore new aspects of the craft. B-Fab is determined to use her experience so far when she eventually steps inside the squared circle again.

"Definitely, I love the art of wrestling a lot. I am definitely going to be returning to the ring soon; I don't know where exactly yet. I haven't done the Indies yet. I have a real love for the art itself, so I would love to go to Indies and just be able to create, you know. You are doing the wrestling side of being on TV, and it is a different kind of thing that people get to do in the Indie. So, I would love to go to the Indies and just be able to create, just to be able to use everything I have learned from the mic skills to the in-ring skills and just put them all together and, you know, be able to create what I want to from my own bag and see what I can come up with when I am in the ring." (8:56 -- 9:38)

B-Fab on a major change in Hit Row after WWE main roster debut

Initially, Hit Row was a heel faction, but they were presented as babyfaces after moving to SmackDown. B-Fab revealed that the group's popularity amidst the WWE Universe influenced the creative team to alter the faction's booking on television.

Right before their release, Hit Row's arrival was intensely hyped on SmackDown, and WWE continued to tease big things for the group. Unfortunately, none of that materialized into a successful run.

Soon after signing a new contract, B-Fab was released from the company, whereas Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Top Dolla's exit came two weeks later.

