"He just had to find that"- Former WWE Superstar believes Stone Cold Steve Austin was destined for greatness (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Tom Prichard named Stone Cold Steve Austin as his favorite wrestler from the Attitude Era.

The Attitude Era marked the rise of many popular stars including Mick Foley, Triple H and The Rock. The Texas Rattlesnake also rose to prominence during that time, becoming the face of WWE during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

During his chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Tom Prichard mentioned that Terry Funk was his favorite wrestler from the Golden Era.

"Terry Funk was my favorite from when I first started, and Terry Funk remains my favorite, but I've had favorites."

The former WWE star also stated that he loved Stone Cold Steve Austin from the Attitude Era. Tom highlighted that Austin wasn't at his best as Stunning Steve in WCW but became the star he was destined to be, as 'Stone Cold' in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I don't know, [from] the attitude era, I'd have to say Austin [Stone Cold Steve Austin] definitely. I knew Steve when he first broke in. He was a guy [in] whom they didn't see it, except he saw it. He knew it. So you gotta admire him. I knew where he came from. He's a man from Texas who likes to drink beer. He had long blonde, stringy hair and he had the biker shorts and all the imitation Ric Flair robe. That wasn't Steve. He wasn't Stunning Steve, he was always Stone Cold. He just had to find that. So he's definitely one of the guys I really enjoyed watching and I respect him a lot." [17:59 - 18:48]

Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to action at WWE WrestleMania 38

The Texas Rattlesnake donned his wrestling boots after 19 years at WrestleMania this year. He main evented Night One of the Show of Shows this year, defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match.

Robbie Fox @RobbieBarstool Instead of watching the pre-show I watched Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin again. Legendary main event. Nothing beats that live environment but it came off amazing on TV too. #WrestleMania Instead of watching the pre-show I watched Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin again. Legendary main event. Nothing beats that live environment but it came off amazing on TV too. #WrestleMania https://t.co/t2P5NZB9Vi

Stone Cold was also in action on Night Two, returning for one last segment with Vince McMahon. He went on to deliver Stunners to Pat McAfee, Theory and the former WWE CEO.

It's hard to say if The Texas Rattlesnake will ever return to the squared circle. However, it is bound to be more significant than ever if he does.

