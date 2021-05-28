Former WWE star Billie Kay reflects on title win at WrestleMania 35

Former WWE Superstars The IIconics - Billie Kay and Peyton Royce - were guests on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, Billie Kay reflected on winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 in front of a capacity crowd at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Both Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were released by WWE last month in a move that surprised many fans. A number of superstars were also released, among whom the most high profile were Samoa Joe, Mickie James, and Chelsea Green.

While speaking to Busted Open Radio, Billie Kay opened up about why The IIconics' title win at WrestleMania 35 had been so special. Kay said that everything she and Peyton Royce had worked toward in their careers had come down to that one night:

"It always gives us goosebumps when we talk about it. It was so special. I mean, to have a goal to get to WWE together, and then to reach that, then have a goal to help climb the women’s tag division and to do that. But then to also win the championships at WrestleMania, like not many people can say they won a championship at WrestleMania. So we were just so grateful, and it was like the highlight of our career. Everything we worked for came down to that one night," said Billie Kay.

Billie Kay recalled what made the whole experience so special and emotional for both members of The IIconics.

"I remember walking out and just seeing a sea full of people," added Kay. "And Cass was next to me, and we’re holding hands walking to the ring. And I was like ‘wow, this what it’s all about.’ Fifteen years in the making came down to that one match and it was everything I could’ve hoped for. It’ll probably make me cry if I ever watch it again. Really special." H/T: WrestlingINC

The WWE Women's Tag Championship match at WrestleMania 35

Sasha Banks and Bayley defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 in a Fatal-4-Way match. The teams competing against them on the night included Beth Phoenix/Natalya, Nia Jax/Tamina, and The IIconics.

The match did not disappoint and the finish saw Billie Kay dump Beth Phoenix out of the ring before taking advantage of the situation and pinning Bayley for the win. The IIconics held onto the titles for 120 days before losing it to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on an episode of RAW in early August 2019.

