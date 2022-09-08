"Maybe they're faking it"- Former WWE star Brian Kendrick discusses the reality of surviving in the pro-wrestling industry (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Brian Kendrick discussed his time in WWE and spoke about the difficulties that he had to face.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Kendrick shed light on his initial days in the company and mentioned that he used to pretend whenever he didn't understand anything. The former WWE star further detailed how one has to satisfy the boss, writers, and talent all at the same time.

Brian Kendrick said:

"I mean, I had that impression that it wasn't just me, cause at first I look around like, 'Can anybody hear him?' They, you know, looking like me, maybe they can, or maybe they're faking it, I'm just gonna start faking it too. I couldn't do that for very long, told Johnny it's not for me. That's a hard, hard job. Those agents are pretty thankless. You've to relate what the boss and the writers want and the talent has to be satisfied too." (22:36- 23:28)

Brian Kendrick explained how wrestling is a tough job

Former 205 Live star Brian Kendrick detailed how difficult it is in the wrestling industry.

Speaking during the same interview, Kendrick said that the wrestlers' jobs are always in danger. He mentioned that they have to coordinate properly to survive in the business.

The former WWE star also stated that he learned a lot during his time in the company.

"And at the same time like a loss is a loss, nobody's really winning or losing. You know, nobody ever really wants a match but at the same time if you lose in 2 minutes, and that's the first time you wrestle, it's also like, 'Am I like losing my job?' So it is a scary position for these wrestlers. So to have to navigate that as a former wrestler, to try to get everybody on the same page and the dynamic of being on the headset on calling the shots, hopefully getting the things across and then getting time to talk to the boss to approve it, it's really tough. Those guys have a hard job. And the months I did it, it really helped me out. It's tough. (23:29- 24:15)

