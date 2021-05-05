Former WWE star Bryan Clark reveals why The Alliance storyline flopped [Exclusive]

Former WWE star Bryan Clark (fka Adam Bomb) recently discussed why The Alliance storyline failed.

Clark is a former WWE and WCW veteran. He also had a successful run in All Japan Pro Wrestling alongside tag team partner Brian Adams.

Bryan Clark was a guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. During the interview, he was asked about The Alliance storyline in WWE. Clark felt that the storyline could have made a lot of money but it was just too rushed:

"I didn't think much about it and not because of the way it affected me and all. It could have made so much money and they could have done it a lot differently. I think a lot of people say that and it's true though. I just feel like they rushed the storyline, sort of like they rushed when they brought us up there. Instead of putting us on the road for a few weeks and working things out, they just said you're going to have one or two squash matches and then you're on a PPV. It's just not the way to go about it. If you want things to develop, you have to tell that story and that means it needs a few months. I mean, just think back in the day, they used to take six months to a year to tell a story sometimes." said Clark.

Bryan Clark in WWE

Bryan Clark had two runs in WWE. First signing with the company in 1993, Clark's first run saw him portray Adam Bomb and was quite successful early on in the run. However, the Adam Bomb character fizzled out after a couple of years and he left WWE in 1995.

Clark had a successful run in WCW as part of KroniK in the early 2000s and returned to WWE after they bought out WCW in 2001. Clark's second WWE run was very brief, although he and his tag partner Brian Adams did get a storyline with The Undertaker and Kane. However, both members of KroniK were released by WWE shortly after their match against The Brothers of Destruction at Unforgiven 2001.

