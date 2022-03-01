Former WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez arrested

Ex-WWE and UFC star Cain Velasquez has reportedly been arrested after being involved in a shooting in San Jose, California.
According to NBC Bay Area, the shooting occured at 3:14 PM local time. One person was wounded and taken to a hospital. The San Jose police revealed on social media that the man who was shot has non-life threatening injuries.
The report further stated that Velasquez has been jailed at the Santa Clara County Jail and has been imprisoned without bail.
Cain Velasquez achieved great success in UFC but his WWE career didn't go to plan
Velasquez is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, ending his MMA career with a 14-3 record.
The American then turned his attention towards pro wrestling, first appearing for Mexican promotion AAA in 2019 and then later being signed up by WWE.
He quickly began a feud with former UFC rival Brock Lesnar and the two had a match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where The Beast Incarnate got his win back against Velasquez.
That turned out to be the former UFC star's one and only televised match in Vince McMahon's promotion as he was released in April 2020. He returned to AAA in December 2021 where he featured in a six-man tag team match.
