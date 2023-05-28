Former WWE star calls out Corey Graves for "stealing" his girl

WWE Night of Champions 2023 featured several memorable moments, one of which also had relations to a former Superstar. The star in question has broken his silence after Corey Graves used his catchphrase.

During Mustafa Ali and Gunther's Intercontinental Championship match at Night of Champions 2023, Michael Cole asked Corey Graves if Ali had a chance against The Ring General. Graves replied by stating that any man with two fists has a fighting chance. Fans might remember that James Ellsworth used a similar catchphrase during his run in the company.

To everyone's surprise, Ellsworth noticed the moment and called out the 39-year-old star for stealing his catchphrase, and also his girl. The girl in question is Carmella, as James Ellsworth also served as a manager for the former Women's Champion, who is now married to Corey Graves.

"[Graves] stole my line…And my girl...What an SOB!" stated James Ellsworth.

Of course, the former WWE Superstar is just taking friendly shots, and there is no real-life heat between him and the on-screen color commentator. The fanbase always cherishes these kinds of fun moments and interactions.

A WWE incident when James Ellsworth was mentioned alongside Corey Graves' wife Carmella

Considering that James Ellsworth had a decent run with Carmella, his name being referenced is not a surprise in WWE.

One such moment came in 2022 during Carmella's backstage segment with Dana Brooke. During the segment, Brooke told the former Women's Champion that the last time she was relevant was when she was with the "chinless guy," referring to James Ellsworth.

Ellsworth was a hilarious character who helped Carmella really succeed in Titanland. He helped her become the first-ever Ms. Money in the Bank and also a Woman's Champion in the promotion.

He also had a great storyline in 2016 involving then-WWE Champion AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose. He also scored victories over the world champion and later helped SmackDown at Survivor Series 2016. Fans might like to see him make a brief comeback to deliver some hilarious segments in the future.

