Former WWE star claims Dean Malenko disrespected him

Stevie Richards recently recalled how Dean Malenko allegedly showed him a lack of respect before he faced Val Venis in WWE.

Malenko worked as a WWE producer between 2001 and 2019. The former WCW star was given the responsibility of approving match finishes between superstars before shows. He also informed talents about who would win and lose matches.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast, Richards revealed that Malenko responded sarcastically when asked who was going to win between him and Venis.

“He goes, ‘Hey, you and Val, eight minutes, and he just turned around and went to walk away,’” Richards said. “I said, ‘Well, Dean, who’s going over [winning]?’ and he went [scoffs], ‘Really?’ That’s the one time where I said, ‘Dean, I’ve shown you nothing but respect since you’ve been an agent here. Why don’t you just show me respect as a fellow wrestler? Just tell me who’s going over and what you need.’” [2:01-2:37]

According to Cagematch.net, Venis won all 13 of his one-on-one matches against Richards in WWE between 1999 and 2004.

How Dean Malenko responded to Stevie Richards

Although Val Venis always defeated Stevie Richards in their matches, the former ECW star still thinks Dean Malenko should have shown him more respect.

He added that the long-time producer apologized after the incident and clarified that he did not mean to cause offense.

“‘No, buddy, I didn’t mean it that way,’” Richards said, quoting Malenko. “‘I’m sorry, Val up [winning] with the frog splash.’ I go, ‘I’m happy to do it, just please tell me. Don’t assume that I have no value here.’ I go, ‘Val’s gotta beat somebody. If I don’t go to the ring, he’s not f***ing beating anybody.’ He goes, ‘No, no, I don’t mean anything by it, Stevie.’” [2:41-3:03]

Richards added that he also had an issue with veteran producer Arn Anderson in WWE. The Hall of Famer once inadvertently made an insulting remark after Chris Masters injured him.

