"She would be crying to me" - Former WWE star claims Vince McMahon tried to get Ashley Massaro to fly with him

Former WWE Superstar Paul London has revealed that Vince McMahon asked late star Ashley Massaro to fly on his jet a few times, which she wasn't keen on doing.

Massaro was a part of WWE from 2005 to 2008 after winning the Diva Search competition. She sadly passed away in 2019, a few days before her 40th birthday.

London, during his recent appearance on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree podcast, claimed that Massaro had informed him about McMahon asking her to fly on his jet.

He also alleged that the former WWE Chairman knocked on Massaro's hotel door a few times to meet her.

“I do remember, specifically, many times when she would be crying to me because Vince was propositioning her to fly on the jet with them. Kevin Dunn, Bucktooth Bucky, would be telling her that she has to fly on the jet with them… Every now and then, they’d always put the Divas up at like the TV hotel or whatever, he’d be knocking on her door and trying to get her to answer," said London. [H/T WrestlingInc]

During her early years in the company, Massaro was the valet of London and his then-tag team partner Brian Kendrick.

WWE rejected allegations of sexual assault on Ashley Massaro

Massaro was one of many former superstars who filed a concussion-related class-action lawsuit against the company.

WWE @WWE We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends. bit.ly/2w4dhOE We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends. bit.ly/2w4dhOE

Following her death, her lawyer disclosed through an affidavit that Massaro was sexually assaulted during a WWE tour in Kuwait in 2007. It was also alleged that Vince McMahon requested her not to reveal the assault's details to the public.

The company rejected claims that Massaro was sexually assaulted and stated that the late superstar even stated that the lawsuit "got out of control very fast." She reportedly also told the company in the e-mail that she loved her time in the company.

