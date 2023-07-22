Former WWE star comments on how Big E's injury might affect his mental state after in-ring return (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently discussed how Big E could feel on returning to the ring after his neck injury.

The New Day member has been out of action since March 2022 after fracting his neck on an episode of SmackDown. E recently shared a positive update on the After the Bell podcast, stating that he is feeling much better and had regained his strength. However, he was unsure of an exact return date.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned that E might think of his neck initially but once he's in his rhythm, it won't be a factor. He used the example of Stone Cold Steve Austin and said that The Texas Rattlesnake did some of his best work after returning from his injury.

"It would probably be on the forefront of your mind early, but I think he'd fall back into a groove and it'd be like riding a bike. You know, I don't think Austin came back from spinal fusion, like it was when he first came back, he was the same guy but it was a bit off until it wasn't. Then he was the best he ever was." [From 11:22 to 11:42]

You can watch the full video here:

EC3 feels Big E might be itching for a return

During the same discussion, the former WWE star claimed that Big E could be a great ambassador for WWE outside the ring. However, he clarified that despite all his accolades outside the squared circle, the itch to get back in the ring must be getting to the star.

"On contrary, when this is taken from you before it's your time, all those options are great, all those options are wonderful, all those options you would excel in. But deep down, when you're not doing it, it tears you up. And if you can go in your mind and your body thinks you can go physically, it's all you can think about."

WWE Community @WWECommunity Being on top of my mental health is important and @WWEBigE knows just how crucial it is to take care of your mental health, and that's why @WWE is encouraging everyone to #SeizeTheAwkward and check in with their friends for Mental Health Awareness Month! @seizetheawkward pic.twitter.com/tLPiPnYaB1

While it is uncertain as to whether we will see Big E in the ring, the former WWE star is still a huge fan favorite and his title reign is considered as one of the biggest missed opportunities by the company in recent years.

Do you think Big E will compete inside the ring again? Sound off in the comments section below.

