Former WWE star comments on their recent departure from the company 

While it is fairly common for WWE to release members of the roster regularly, it is rare for superstars to leave on their own terms. However, one former superstar who recently did just that is Alicia Fox.

Signing for the company's developmental brand OVW in 2006, Fox worked her way up the system, where she captured titles and competed with some of the best women on the roster.

Last month, Fox announced that she was leaving World Wrestling Entertainment after 17 years of working there. During a recent interview on The Ryback Show, the former Divas Champion reflected on her departure:

"I'm okay with it because I know, at the end of the day, I left with my spine. I'm physically ready to live my life. I got sober. When it comes to the phone call I got, it was three minutes, it was pretty simple. 'You're done, you're done.' 'Okay, great.' I can't think I've left anything there. I don't think they owe me anything. Honestly, I'm happy with it, because if someone were to ask me if they should go try WWE, I'd say 'go for it. Go live the best experience you can.' Even our friends that are still there, I hope they are having the time of their life. If I were to be negative, I would still feel resentment toward them. Honestly, that stuff makes me sick. The show goes on without us." (H/T Fightful)

Although she may not be heavily regarded as one of the most talented women in the company's history, Alicia Fox more than held her own against top stars such as Paige, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

Alicia Fox is set to compete outside of WWE very soon

Having just left the bright lights of World Wrestling Entertainment, the 36-year-old is ready to return to the ring.

It was recently announced on social media that Fox will compete at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling Event, Summer of Champions IX, on July 15th in Humble, Texas.

As well as Fox it was announced that NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes' teammate, Trick Williams will be also featuring at the Reality of Wrestling show.

