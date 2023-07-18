Former WWE star comments on his recent return

After being released from WWE in 2021, Tyler Breeze has finally returned to in-ring action. Recently the 35-year-old shared how it felt to compete once again.

Breeze was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment for 11 years, and despite not winning many championships, he built a strong following via his various charismatic personas.

During a recent interview on the Lazy Booking podcast, Tyler Breeze was asked how it felt to return to action.

"It’s pretty cool man [being back.] I never really planned on taking two years off, but after doing this for 15 years and being in WWE for 11 years, to where I really didn’t take any time off … When I finally got that call, I was like, ‘Alright, well, I’m just gonna chill for a little bit.’ And then, I really liked it." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Tyler Breeze's return to the ring also saw him capture championship gold as he defeated Matt Cross at NGW Wrestle Wars for the NGW title.

Did a current WWE star steal Tyler Breeze's gimmick?

In the mid-2010s, Breeze began to pick up some creative momentum with him carrying a cell phone to the ring as his image appeared on the big screen. This technique was later used by the current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

During an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Theory was asked if he stole the selfie ring walk idea from Tyler Breeze.

“You see stuff online where people are like, ‘It’s ripping this off, it’s ripping that off.’ To me, it’s a different way of doing it and I’m going about it a different way. Anything that people might have seen before or think they might have seen before, they don’t want to get along with it because they’re like, ‘Well, it’s already happened.’ But I think what I do is totally different.” [13:35 - 14:00] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since ditching the cell phone gimmick, Austin Theory has gone on to pick up many big wins, most notably at WrestleMania 39 this past April when he defeated John Cena.

