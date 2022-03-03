“I was his first match ever” - WWE producer opens up about reunion with Bobby Lashley

Former WWE Superstar and producer Jimmy Wang Yang has commented on working with younger talent following his brief return to the company last year.

He served as a backstage producer for Monday Night RAW from October to December before being released. He has competed in several other notable wrestling promotions during his career, including WCW and IMPACT Wrestling.

During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Jimmy Wang Yang stated that he received a great reception when he returned to WWE. He added that it was great to see Bobby Lashley and MVP again.

"A lot of those guys were watching me when they were getting into wrestling. Mansoor was there and he came up and gave me a big hug and said, ‘Oh, I love Jimmy Wang Yang!’ Once I got back, it just felt like I didn't take a break for the last eight or nine years. Jimmy's back in WWE and that's what a lot of people say, ‘Oh, you're back… again (laughs). It's like every few years you're back.’ And it was great seeing Bobby (Lashley) and MVP. Bobby, I was his first WWE road match ever," said Wang.

Jimmy Wang Yang says he got Sheamus his job in WWE, he felt great being back

Jimmy Wang Yang had three stints at the sports entertainment company as an in-ring competitor. He initially joined the company in 2001 after WCW became defunct, but was released the following year.

Yang shared that it was great to see stars such as Jeff Hardy and Sheamus again, and he mentioned that he got the Celtic Warrior his job.

"Dolph Ziggler, Kofi, Sheamus. I'm the one that basically got Sheamus his job. I picked him out of the extras in Milan, Italy and had a dark match with him and recommended him to get hired. And now he's doing his thing. Bobby Roode… Jeff Hardy, me and him go way back. It was great. It just felt like I was back,” said Jimmy.

#wwe08 Jimmy Wang Yang beat future 3 time WWE Champion Sheamus. Jimmy Wang Yang beat future 3 time WWE Champion Sheamus.#wwe08 https://t.co/kNBSuAS6bp

Jimmy Wang Yang has shared the ring with numerous stars including AJ Styles, Rob Van Dam and John Cena.

