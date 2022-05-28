"He was basically running his mouth" - Former WWE star confirms he had a backstage fight with The Rock

The Rock was one of WWE's top draws before he transitioned to Hollywood. During his unfathomable rise as a pro wrestling superstar, The Great One had his fair share of backstage issues with other top talents.

Ahmed Johnson recently spoke to Gregory Iron of Iron-On Wrestling and confirmed that he had an off-screen altercation with Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock and Ahmed Johnson feuded at the end of 1997 as part of the Nation of Domination storyline. The one-time Intercontinental Champion revealed that he overheard Rock "running his mouth" about something and took offense:

"Yeah, we had an altercation. He was basically running his mouth when he shouldn't have been running it."

Multiple accounts of the incident have been discussed online over the past couple of decades. Ahmed Johnson has claimed that a "few blows" were thrown during their argument. Johnson and Rock allegedly disagreed over the planning of their match, leading to a full-blown fight.

WWE Executive Bruce Prichard, however, recalled different details of the dispute between Rock and Ahmed Johnson, and you can read more on that here.

Ahmed Johnson says he was going to be The Nation of Domination's leader in WWE

Fans and pundits consider NOD to be an iconic faction in WWE history books. The stable had many leaders, with Farooq guiding the group during its early years.

A young Rocky Malvia would later take charge of The Nation and begin his journey towards superstardom. However, the narrative would have been wholly different had Ahmed Johnson managed to stay injury-free during that phase.

The former WWE star stated that he was considered for the role but was removed from NOD after a conversation with Vince McMahon:

"I think I would have become the leader of The Nation [if not for my injury]," Johnson told Iron-On Wrestling. "It would have been a trip, you know, but when it broke apart, Vince [McMahon] called us all to his office, and he was like, 'Ahmed, I'm going to have to take you out The Nation.'" [H/t WrestlingInc]

