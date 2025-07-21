Former WWE star who was controversially fired from the company makes TNA debut along with real-life Bloodline member

A former WWE star just made his TNA debut tonight. He showed up along with a real-life Bloodline member.Enzo Amore was one of the most popular stars in the WWE during his time with the company. His ability to talk on the mic helped him get over with the fans. While the fans liked him, Enzo got into some problems backstage due to his attitude. It was reported that Roman Reigns once kicked Enzo off a WWE tour bus during a European tour in 2016 for reportedly bragging about his earnings and spending habits, which annoyed other wrestlers.In 2018, he was accused of sexual assault, which led to his release from the Stamford-based promotion. Following his release, he went on to work in the independent scene, where he had some great matches with several top stars like Zilla Fatu.Tonight, during Countdown to Slammiversary PPV, Enzo Amore, who goes by Real1 now, was set to team with Zilla Fatu and Josh Bishop against Steve Maclin, Jake Something, and Mance Warner. Before the match, Real1 cut a promo similar to the ones he used to cut in the Stamford-based promotion. He also promoted the new wrestling company he works for, 4th Rope. After a pretty good match, Real1 picked up the win for his team. This match was also Real1's in-ring debut for TNA.It will be interesting to see if Enzo will make more appearances in TNA Wrestling.