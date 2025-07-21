  • home icon
  Former WWE star who was controversially fired from the company makes TNA debut along with real-life Bloodline member

Former WWE star who was controversially fired from the company makes TNA debut along with real-life Bloodline member

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 21, 2025 00:51 GMT
This star is a former Cruiserweight Champion (Source: WWE.com and TNA on X)

A former WWE star just made his TNA debut tonight. He showed up along with a real-life Bloodline member.

Enzo Amore was one of the most popular stars in the WWE during his time with the company. His ability to talk on the mic helped him get over with the fans. While the fans liked him, Enzo got into some problems backstage due to his attitude. It was reported that Roman Reigns once kicked Enzo off a WWE tour bus during a European tour in 2016 for reportedly bragging about his earnings and spending habits, which annoyed other wrestlers.

In 2018, he was accused of sexual assault, which led to his release from the Stamford-based promotion. Following his release, he went on to work in the independent scene, where he had some great matches with several top stars like Zilla Fatu.

Tonight, during Countdown to Slammiversary PPV, Enzo Amore, who goes by Real1 now, was set to team with Zilla Fatu and Josh Bishop against Steve Maclin, Jake Something, and Mance Warner. Before the match, Real1 cut a promo similar to the ones he used to cut in the Stamford-based promotion. He also promoted the new wrestling company he works for, 4th Rope. After a pretty good match, Real1 picked up the win for his team. This match was also Real1's in-ring debut for TNA.

It will be interesting to see if Enzo will make more appearances in TNA Wrestling.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Harish Raj S
