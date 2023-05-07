Former WWE star cried when Zelina Vega cried at Backlash 2023

After Zelina Vega broke into tears at the 2023 Backlash, former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez tagged along with her.

Vega had a big night at WWE Backlash, fighting for the SmackDown Women's Title in front of fans in Puerto Rico; it was all about her chance against Rhea Ripley.

Sadly for Queen Zelina, The Judgment Day member still retained her title. Despite her defeat, the 32-year-old received a standing ovation after the match. She burst into tears soon after, demonstrating how her emotions had gotten the best of her on such an important night.

Following the bout between, the former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez took to Twitter to hail praises for Zelina Vega. He stated that a few years ago, having a WWE program on television in Mexico was a privilege, and he was honored to see Queen Zelina represent the country's people.

"Years ago, we did WWE Tv in Mexico City, and I can not begin to tell you how much that meant to me. To be representing our people. It may not mean a lot to many. But I legit shed a tear seeing @ZelinaVegaWWE as she stood within hers. I felt that moment," Rodriguez wrote.

It was Vega's turn to shine, and she did so as the audience looked on. Her WWE feud with Rhea Ripley may be over, but she won't forget this night anytime soon.

