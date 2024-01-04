Former WWE star debuts new character and wins title at Wrestle Kingdom

At Wrestle Kingdom 18, a former WWE Superstar returned to action with a new look and introduced a new character. The name in question is TJP.

TJP's last appearance was at the NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome 2024 show. At the show, he and Francesco Akira lost a Coffin Match to Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney.

During the opening contest of Wrestle Kingdom 18, TJP returned as The Aswang. The Aswang is referred to various shape-shifting evil creatures in Filipino folklore. TJP and Akira proceeded to dethrone Connors and Moloney and became the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

Watch TJP's entrance at Wrestle Kingdom 18:

TJP, a former WWE Superstar, was the inaugural Cruiserweight Champion. He won the title after beating Gran Metalik in the final of the first-ever Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

In 2019, TJP was released by WWE and signed with NJPW, where he joined the United Empire faction. Faction leader Will Ospreay recruited him.

On behalf of the United Empire, TJP and Akira have been representing the junior heavyweight tag team division in NJPW. Their win at Wrestle Kingdom 18 marked the beginning of their second reign as IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

