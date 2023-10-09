Former WWE star demands a wrestler be fired after breaking Vince McMahon's rule 

Vince McMahon is famous in the wrestling business for the rules he enforced within WWE, even though some of them might have been ridiculous. Some rules though, he enforced because he felt that some wrestlers were taking too many risks. Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has now demanded that Eric Young be fired after breaking one of Vince McMahon's rules.

At a recent event for WSW Wrestling Australia, Matt Cardona was facing another former WWE star, Eric Young. During the course of the match, Young hit him with a piledriver, something that Cardona had grievous objections to.

The star took to Twitter soon after being hit with the move, and said that Eric Young needed to be fired. As for the reason, he said that it was because McMahon had banned the piledriver.

Matt Cardona posted about the piledriver he took from Eric Young

Since making it big in the indies, Cardona has regularly mentioned McMahon in a jocular manner, previously even making a funny post about being frustrated with the indies, and wanting to come back to WWE.

At this time, Vince McMahon or WWE have not responded to any of these posts, and it seems unlikely that they will respond to this one either.