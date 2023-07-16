Former WWE star details why he "got a lot of heat" backstage from management

WWE Superstars consistently put their bodies on the line to entertain fans, and some of them take it too far, prioritizing their careers ahead of their health. One former talent who seemingly lied about his physical well-being was Fandango.

In 2013, the 39-year-old began to resonate with fans after he defeated Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29. Following the high-profile win, the Vince McMahon-led creative team planned for Fandango to secure championship gold.

During a recent interview on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Fandango revealed why company higher-ups did not book him to win the Intercontinental Championship after his big WrestleMania victory.

"They were getting ready to put the [Intercontinental] title on me in a triple threat match at one of the pay-per-views post-WrestleMania [29]. I got a concussion wrestling Great Khali. I didn't tell the office about it, and I got a lot of heat for it." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Before leaving the company in 2021, Fandango also worked under the creative supervision of Triple H in NXT. He won the brand's tag team title once alongside Tyler Breeze.

WWE's current Intercontinental Champion may be set for a huge match

For 400 days and counting, Imperium's Gunther has been ruling as the Intercontinental Champion. During his reign, the Austrian has featured in multiple stellar bouts, restoring the title's prestige.

According to a recent report from Xero News, the Triple H-led creative team is considering a bout between Gunther and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40 next year.

"We are hearing a possibility of Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 40. [The] Source has said this [is a] heavily discussed option for WrestleMania 40 around creative. If WWE go that route, Gunther would not win the Royal Rumble match."

WWE fans got a taste of a Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar match earlier this year during the Men's Royal Rumble match as the two stars had an intense staredown.

