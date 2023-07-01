Former WWE star details how "old-timer guys" have been praising the Bloodline for no reason (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 feels the success of the Bloodline story can be partly attributed to old-time wrestlers putting the angle over.

The storyline between Roman Reigns, his cousins, and the Samoan dynasty has been the focal point of WWE for close to three years now. The faction has won multiple titles and remained relevant in the company. However, the storyline has had its share of twists and turns, with The Usos turning on Reigns and moving out of the stable.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 detailed that wrestling veterans spoke highly about the Bloodline saga to get clicks and stay relevant. The former star felt that the old-timers' opinions influenced the fans into believing that the angle was the greatest storyline in the history of WWE.

"I think the old-timer guys, call me crazy, but becuase they need to have attention on them at all times, they still need to sell 8x10s, they need to sell appearances, they need to get clicks, they need everything because they're just so starved for attention that they'll tend to find what's popular and put it over more often than not," EC3 said. [From 2:05 - 1:36]

You can watch the full video here:

EC3 spoke about the impact of The Bloodline storyline

During the discussion, the former WWE star also discussed how the angle impacted the members involved. He detailed that every wrestler became a bigger star after brushing with The Bloodline.

"I will say though, from the inside the company perspective, the Bloodline, everybody that's been involved has gotten more over. They sell the most merch, the houses have been up since it started and they continue to rise based on it actually working," said EC3. [From 3:15 -:3:31]

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Breaking: The Bloodline Civil War will main event #MITB tomorrow night Breaking: The Bloodline Civil War will main event #MITB tomorrow night https://t.co/CmN3HytwQw

He also claimed that WWE was doing great numbers in merchandise sales and tickets since the faction gained prominence.

Do you agree with EC3's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes