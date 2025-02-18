Former WWE star discusses the truth behind Road Dogg's promotion; anticipates major changes ahead (Exclusive)

WWE has made a significant change to the SmackDown writing team by making Road Dogg (Brian James) a co-lead writer for the show. EC3 recently shared his thoughts on the promotion.

Brian James worked on the blue brand's writing team from 2016 to 2019. After his recent promotion, some fans criticized the move on social media. However, AJ Styles came out in support of the veteran, claiming that most of his ideas were butchered back in the day.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, EC3 pointed out that the former DX member gradually rose through the ranks in WWE. He noted that Road Dogg had a great mind for the business, and even AJ Styles recognized his genius.

"Yeah, he was a not in a head role. I think he was an assistant or he was an agent for sure when I was there. He's great and I think AJ Styles summed him up better than anybody could. There is absolutely nothing that could have gotten past that is micromanaging, changing everything."

The former WWE star was excited to see positive changes in the product under the new writer.

"You know there's a saying in entertainment, where it's called kill your baby, where you have something very personal, very deep, your art or your writing or your show and you gotta cut certain things out to make it fit in time. But in lieu of killing your baby, Vince [McMahon] just killed anything that was probably good. So I think Road Dogg will be an asset. He has a really strong mind and I look forward to that." [From 2:21 onwards]

EC3 also speculated that former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon might have hindered Road Dogg's creative process back in the day. He felt that would not be a problem in the current regime.

It will be interesting to see how SmackDown shapes up in the coming months under the veteran's guidance.

