Former WWE star EC3 thinks popular wrestling move is overused (Exclusive)

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently gave his thoughts on the number of wrestlers who use the Canadian Destroyer.

The popular maneuver was created by former TNA star and current WWE producer Petey Williams. To execute the acrobatic move, a wrestler performs a sunset flip over their opponent before hitting them with a piledriver.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo about overused moves. Regarding the Canadian Destroyer, EC3 offered the following explanation for wrestling promoters allowing the move on their shows so frequently:

"Because promoters are marks, mostly, for the most part. And I would say why it's overplayed on TV is because it gets a reaction, it's lack of originality, and it's the fact that [it is] something so visually impressive and so totally awesome and cool to see. If you can do it, you do it, as opposed to what it should be, and it should be special." [6:43 – 7:10]

EC3 explains why CYN banned the Canadian Destroyer

In 2022, EC3 founded the Control Your Narrative (CYN) wrestling promotion. Frustrated with the overuse of the Canadian Destroyer, he banned wrestlers from performing the move on his shows.

The decision was viewed as controversial at the time, but EC3 still thinks the ban was a good idea:

"Imagine if it was a finish now or a stretcher job. Imagine this, hypothetically, somebody who is very much a purist in wrestling and loves wrestling and the integrity of moves kind of made a joke about banning it. This genius, or this psychopath, bans the Canadian Destroyer because he wants to establish the integrity and the importance of it, so when somebody comes in and he hits the Canadian Destroyer on you, it means something." [7:26 – 8:02]

The Canadian Destroyer is used by wrestlers worldwide, from AEW and WWE to TNA and the independent scene. On April 15, Dominik Mysterio hit the move on Andrade on the ring apron during their match on RAW.

