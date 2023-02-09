Former WWE star Enzo Amore discloses major lesson he learned from Too Cool member

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore has shared that he learned something important about the wrestling business from former Too Cool member Scotty 2 Hotty.

Formerly known as Scott Taylor, the WWE veteran worked both in the ring and behind the scenes in the company. He, Grandmaster Sexay (aka Brian Christopher), and Rikishi are former tag team champions and were collectively known as Too Cool during their run. His finisher, The Worm, was very popular among the fans.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Enzo Amore, currently known as Real1, stated that Scotty 2 Hotty once told him that he made more money from his merchandise sales in WWE than he did while competing in the ring.

"Scotty 2 Hotty told me how he worked for WWE and he was booked all the time on the road doing dark matches and live events and [was] never booked on TV. And he said he was booked for three years straight and never got on TV, and he was waiting for a shot. And then he started doing the Too Sexy/Too Cool/The Worm. He said he made more money in one quarter of a merchandise check than he did for three years wrestling and doing dives off the top rope," said Amore. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Enzo Amore says his perception of pro wrestling changed after what Scotty 2 Hotty told him

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was part of a tag team with Big Cass on NXT and on the main roster, which also included Carmella. The duo was released by the company in 2018.

Enzo Amore said he saw wrestling differently after listening to Scotty 2 Hotty and spoke about the importance of selling.

"When I heard that, I promise you that I stopped giving a f— about what anybody had to say about pro wrestling in general. I sell it. I sell. I'm glad you're a great wrestler, dude. Learn how to sell," he said.

Big Cass currently competes in AEW as Big Bill (formerly W. Morrissey), while Enzo Amore competes in MLW as Real1.

Would you like to see Enzo back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes