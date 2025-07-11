Former WWE star Enzo Amore teases appearance at major pay-per-view

Enzo Amore (now known as NZO) made a surprise appearance during an advertisement on a recent episode of Impact Wrestling. TNA Wrestling is set to host its Slammiversary on July 20 from Long Island, New York. The commercial teased the appearance of the former WWE star for the event.

A paid advertisement sponsored by Fourth Rope aired during the July 10 episode of Impact Wrestling, in a style resembling that of the nWo. Fourth Rope is a promotion and lifestyle brand owned by Westside Gunn. During the commercial, Enzo appeared in a shocking way, shuffling his feet in classic fashion.

Enzo Amore stated that TNA is going to be in his backyard for Slammiversary, while holding a title belt similar to the Million Dollar Championship. He referenced his invasion of the Ring of Honor in Madison Square Garden and warned TNA to look out for him.

"This post has been paid for by Fourth Rope. @real1 #TNAiMPACT WATCH on TNA+."

Fans are surprised to see the Bonafide stud in TNA. It'll be interesting to see what's next for him in the promotion ahead of Slammiversary.

Former WWE star Enzo Amore had stated he has no interest in returning

Enzo had a good run in the WWE, where he was a part of the promotion for nearly six years. He was paired up with Big Cass for the majority of the time, but also had a brief singles run. He won the Cruiserweight Championship during the run and had a great run.

While speaking to Tim Rivera, Enzo Amore stated that he has no interest in returning to WWE. He expressed his satisfaction about working with Westside Gunn and the Fourth Rope during the interview.

"I don’t need to do this sh*t again. If God puts it in my, you know, future—like, I didn’t say I would take it. Right now I got this, okay? I work for f****** Fourth Rope, bro. I work for Westside Gunn, okay? I got my s*** straight. Like, my s*** is tight, bro. Like, we doing all right.”

It'll be interesting to see if the Certified G ever returns to WWE in the future.

