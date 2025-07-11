  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Enzo Amore
  • Former WWE star Enzo Amore teases appearance at major pay-per-view

Former WWE star Enzo Amore teases appearance at major pay-per-view

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Jul 11, 2025 08:28 GMT
Former WWE star Enzo Amore (Image via WWE
Former WWE star Enzo Amore (Image via WWE's Youtube)

Enzo Amore (now known as NZO) made a surprise appearance during an advertisement on a recent episode of Impact Wrestling. TNA Wrestling is set to host its Slammiversary on July 20 from Long Island, New York. The commercial teased the appearance of the former WWE star for the event.

Ad

A paid advertisement sponsored by Fourth Rope aired during the July 10 episode of Impact Wrestling, in a style resembling that of the nWo. Fourth Rope is a promotion and lifestyle brand owned by Westside Gunn. During the commercial, Enzo appeared in a shocking way, shuffling his feet in classic fashion.

Enzo Amore stated that TNA is going to be in his backyard for Slammiversary, while holding a title belt similar to the Million Dollar Championship. He referenced his invasion of the Ring of Honor in Madison Square Garden and warned TNA to look out for him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This post has been paid for by Fourth Rope. @real1 #TNAiMPACT WATCH on TNA+."
Ad

Fans are surprised to see the Bonafide stud in TNA. It'll be interesting to see what's next for him in the promotion ahead of Slammiversary.

Former WWE star Enzo Amore had stated he has no interest in returning

Enzo had a good run in the WWE, where he was a part of the promotion for nearly six years. He was paired up with Big Cass for the majority of the time, but also had a brief singles run. He won the Cruiserweight Championship during the run and had a great run.

Ad

While speaking to Tim Rivera, Enzo Amore stated that he has no interest in returning to WWE. He expressed his satisfaction about working with Westside Gunn and the Fourth Rope during the interview.

"I don’t need to do this sh*t again. If God puts it in my, you know, future—like, I didn’t say I would take it. Right now I got this, okay? I work for f****** Fourth Rope, bro. I work for Westside Gunn, okay? I got my s*** straight. Like, my s*** is tight, bro. Like, we doing all right.”
Ad

youtube-cover

It'll be interesting to see if the Certified G ever returns to WWE in the future.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications