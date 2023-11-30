Former WWE star is on an exciting trip with absent superstar Liv Morgan, shares photos on social media

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry recently took a trip with Liv Morgan, and has also uploaded pictures of the same on her socials.

Morgan is currently on a hiatus from the company, and has also made her debut in her first movie, 'The Kill Room'. Although her injury did keep her out for a while, she took advantage of the time and worked on her other projects too. Meanwhile, she has also been travelling alongside her real-life friend, Perry, fka Lana, and kept her fans updated about the same.

Taking to social media, Lana recently uploaded a few photos and a video clip of the trips that they recently had. The duo seemed to be really enjoying their time together outside the industry.

"Trips with @yaonlylivvonce," wrote Perry.

You can check out CJ Perry's Instagram post here.

Liv Morgan recently reflected upon her movie debut

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently reflected upon her movie debut with, 'The Kill Room'.

Taking to her social media handle, Morgan mentioned how grateful she was to have had such a huge opportunity. She also stated how fun and interesting her time on the sets were. She heaped praise on the people she worked with, and asked her fans to watch the newly released movie.

Morgan detailed:

"An opportunity I never thought I’d have, & am so grateful for 🙏 Being a part of a film with such an iconic cast still has me shook y’all 😂🥹 This experience was so much fun, & I can’t wait for more. Thank you to everyone that made this even remotely possible for me 🙏 @jylevine @yaleproductions @nicolpaone @wwe @thecjperry 🫶✨🫶✨ Go watch The Kill Room y’all 😜," wrote Liv.

Check out Liv Morgan's Instagram post below:

It would be exciting to see when Morgan will be back inside the squared circle.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes