"I was all in" - WWE veteran recalls how Triple H has always been "heir apparent"; discusses what to expect

Former WWE road agent and trainer Bill DeMott recently discussed Triple H's new role in the company.

Vince McMahon resigned from the promotion in July and was replaced by his daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs. After John Laurinaitis was dismissed from his role, Triple H was named the EVP of Talent Relations. He was also recently given the title of Chief Content Officer for the company.

Speaking with PWMania, Bill joked about how the guys that were on the DX tank trying to break into WCW back in the day are now running the company. The 55-year-old added that it was apparent to him back in the day that Triple H would be the guy to steer the ship when the time was right.

"He had a vision he sat explained that vision to me years ago. And I was all in. And a lot of people, I think knew when the time came that he was the heir apparent to, you know, then steer the ship." (H/T:PWMania)

Demott discussed Triple H building the Performance Center and the NXT brand and claimed that fans should expect to see more opportunities for younger talent. The former Tough Enough trainer said that now is the time for WWE Superstars who haven't been featured to step up and deliver.

"I think that's what Hunter is doing. I think he's taking the vision that he had, and we were working with in developmental at the time and building the PC and building the NXT brand, and the opportunities that are that were happening, you're going to see a lot more of that. And then you're going to see an opportunity for some of the guys and girls that haven't been featured to now step up. And I think that's the biggest thing."

Bill DeMott on if the WWE structure needs to change

Bill also told PWMania that he doesn't believe that the structure within WWE will change with Triple H gaining power. He noted that Vince McMahon laid out a format that The Game can now use to his advantage.

"I think we're going to keep seeing the building of the company, but I don't think the structure is going to change, I think, you know, Vince laid out a format that if anybody's been with him long enough, could follow it and improve on it."

Triple H has brought back several wrestlers that were released under the previous regime. It will be interesting to see what the 53-year-old has planned leading up to WWE Extreme Rules.

