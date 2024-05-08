Former WWE star explains why he left: "A very traumatic experience" (Exclusive)

A former WWE name recently talked about the reason for his sudden exit from the pro-wrestling business, in response to a question by veteran journalist Bill Apter.

The name in question, Vito LoGrasso, has had more than a decade of experience in the pro-wrestling industry. Apart from a stint in WWE, he has also been involved with WCW in their heyday. Vito's style and talent had enabled him to bag the WCW Tag Team Title twice.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Vito was asked about his reasons for leaving the business back in 2015. He explained that his wife had gotten hurt during their wedding day and he promised to be by her side.

"The reason I walked away from the business was on my wedding day, my wife got hurt. So, and I had promised I would hold you first before the wrestling business. We had plans and I was still wrestling full time and I had a lot of things in the can. And, you know she got hurt. She went up the first three months of our marriage in a hospital. So I had to learn how to deactivate from wrestling mode to be a husband and take care of a handicapped person. This was a very traumatic experience." [6:11 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the former WWE star will be stepping back into the ring anytime soon.

