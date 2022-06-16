Former superstar explains why The Undertaker criticized him at WWE's WrestleMania hotel

Robbie McAllister recently recalled how The Undertaker was among the superstars who criticized him for attending a rival wrestling show while under contract with WWE.

McAllister performed as one-half of The Highlanders in WWE alongside his storyline cousin Rory. On March 27, 2008, he caused controversy days before WrestleMania 24 when he was shown in the crowd during a live TNA Impact! episode.

Speaking on “Jofo in the Ring,” McAllister revealed that locker room veterans The Undertaker and Fit Finlay reacted angrily to his TNA on-screen appearance.

“Because I’m man enough to be able to face my own bulls***, I walked right back into the WrestleMania hotel and I faced it like a man from everybody that wanted to give me s***,” McAllister said. “Undertaker tore a strip off me, Fit Finlay tore a strip off me, and at that time I didn’t really care.” [54:34-54:55]

Following the TNA incident, it was widely speculated that McAllister missed out on a WrestleMania pay check. However, he clarified that he did not lose any money in relation to WrestleMania because he was never booked to appear on the show.

Robbie McAllister knew his WWE career was going downhill

Jesse @FyreBomb Looks like I'm watching THIS episode of Impact, where Robbie McAllister is in the crowd. Looks like I'm watching THIS episode of Impact, where Robbie McAllister is in the crowd. https://t.co/Ph3HJ7vtDJ

Although the former Highlanders member remained on television after the TNA episode, he was told to stay away from the WrestleMania hotel.

McAllister lost against four-foot-five superstar Hornswoggle in two televised tag team matches two months prior to WrestleMania. At the time, he was disappointed with his booking and did not care if he upset anyone.

“What happened in WWE was not what I thought was gonna happen,” McAllister continued. “When you look at it, you create your own destiny, you guide your own ship. I obviously didn’t guide my ship correctly.” [54:57-55:13]

McAllister received his release on August 15, 2008. He tried to return multiple times before Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis made it clear he would never be rehired.

Please credit “Jofo in the Ring” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far