Triple H and Shawn Michaels tagged together for the last time at Crown Jewel 2018 to take on the reuniting Brothers of Destruction. During a spot in the match, Kane irish-whipped Triple H to the corner where the Heartbreak Kid was already hanging in the tree of woe. However, to protect Michaels, The Game instead took a bump over the top rope, landing outside and consequently tearing his pectoral muscle.

The match itself sparked a lot of discourse online. All 4 men were either retired or semi-retired at the time, and it resulted in it not meeting many people's expectations. Filled with botches and spots not going according to plan, fans criticized that match online, saying that it shouldn't have happened. Regardless, many people got to see all of these Hall of Famers step inside the squared circle together once more.

On the latest edition of Stevie Richard's series What Went Wrong, the former Hardcore Champion covered Triple H's pec injury at WWE Crown Jewel. Here's what Richards had to say regarding the Cerebral Assassin saving Shawn Michaels:

"I really want to focus and give light to [the positive] part of the video. The intention from Triple H to protect his best friend, who is upside down in the corner, Shawn Michaels, and injuring himself to protect his best friend, I believe, needs to be spotlighted. It's a completely honorable thing. Hunter sometimes doesn't have the reputation for being honorable but in this case, I really wanna feature that." [0:36-1:05]

Triple H continued the match with a torn pec

In an attempt to not bump into Michaels too directly, the WWE COO rolled over the top rope and, on his way down, seemingly extended his arm to the point where he tore his pectoral muscle. He could be seen gripping his arm for the rest of the match.

However, this didn't stop The Game from continuing the bout, as he finished the match and gave it his all. He recounted how he explained to Michaels what had happened during the match but still chose to continue.

He was away from action for a while as he underwent surgery. He returned to in-ring action at WrestleMania 35, where he faced Batista in his retirement match. Triple H had a few matches here and there but retired from the ring following heart issues.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Stevie Richard's Wrestling Analysis and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

