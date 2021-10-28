Former WWE star Fred Rosser on why global icon Cher reached out to him (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) took the time to chat with Sportskeeda to promote his appearance on 'The House.'

He was joined by Antonio LeMons, one of the stars of the popular black LBGTQA+ talk show, which airs on FOX Soul every Friday night.

During the conversation, Rosser spoke about Cher reaching out to him. His inspiring story led one of her friends to come out officially.

"I didn't realize my story was a big deal until, of all people, the icon Cher reached out to me and said that because of her hearing my story, one of her friends who's a big wrestling fan, came out. It was at that minute that I realized my story was a big deal. So you'll hear people say that 'oh, I need a break from social media'. But I can't take a break from social media. I'm Mr. No Days Off," said Fred Rosser.

During his WWE stint, Rosser came out and was embraced by the locker room. He did not realize what a big deal this was until The Goddess of Pop reached out to him:

You can catch the entire conversation by clicking on the link below:

Former WWE star Darren Young believes in the power of social media

The WWE veteran also spoke about the power of social media. He cited The Rock and Tom Hanks among his social media icons:

"I don't post for the thousands that might hate on me. I post for that one person that is inspired and motivated to keep on pushing. Just like The Rock and Will Smith and Tom Hanks and Matthew McConaughey, they're inspirations to me, I gravitate towards them on social media. So, I have an audience myself that gravitates towards me. So, I don't take breaks," admitted Fred Rosser.

Rosser was released from WWE in 2017 and is currently affiliated with NJPW Strong. He has made various appearances on talk shows, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fans can check out Rosser's latest appearance on The House by clicking on the video above.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Angana Roy