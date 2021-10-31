'They are making moves' - Former WWE star Fred Rosser on why he'd go to Saudi Arabia (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling. During the conversation, he expressed his willingness to go to Saudi Arabia, if the opportunity arose.

Some of you may know Fred Rosser as the first openly gay WWE Superstar. During his time with the company, he was a member of the Nexus, and he later won the Tag Team Championship with Titus O'Neil. Since he left WWE, Rosser has competed in throughout the wrestling world, and he currently works for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

In the interview, which was taped after WWE Crown Jewel, we asked Rosser whether he'd be willing to compete in Saudi Arabia. As many of our readers are aware, homosexuality is illegal there.

With this in mind, Rosser had an interesting take on the situation.

"Unfortunately, I don't have control," said Rosser. "If I did, you know, I'd love to go over there. I just don't have control over what Saudi Arabia does with wrestling and the entertainment field, but they are making moves apparently. Having women wrestle for the first-time on the shows. I can't control what WWE does. I can only control my actions."

What's Fred Rosser been up to since leaving WWE?

Following an illustrious WWE career, Fred Rosser is enjoying a successful run with NJPW Strong. He's set to compete at NJPW Battle in the Valley in November 13. Otherwise, Rosser was even part of Sportskeeda Wrestling for a while, among other projects.

Most recently, he appeared as a special guest on the black LGBTQA+ show, The House, on FOX Soul. Click on the link above to check the episode out!

What do you think about Rosser's comments? Sound off below.

