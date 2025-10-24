Former WWE star gets emotional speaking to Stephanie McMahon for being his "number one supporter"

Stephanie McMahon is set to take her rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame next year, and fans have not stopped thanking her for the contributions she has made in the wrestling industry. The veteran is known for her unique business instincts and is doing a great job with her new podcast, What’s your Story?

Ad

In a recent edition of her podcast, the veteran was joined by former WWE superstar Hornswoggle. The latter is known for his incredible skills in and out of the ring. During his appearance on the podcast, the veteran got emotional while thanking Stephanie McMahon for always supporting him.

The star stated that McMahon is among the first people to respond to him for anything and also added that he has never taken his relationship with Stephanie for granted. Further, Hornwoggle recalled McMahon’s tweet for his book and revealed that the tweet was made even when he was out of the company, which is a whole story in its own.

Ad

Trending

“I wanna thank you for being my number one supporter in my time with WWE and post. You have been my number one supporter...So I was doing the storyline where we were kind of brother and sister…And I was going through a breakup at the time, and I was going through a bad spot in my life, and it was in Milwaukee, and I remember you pulling me aside, and you going, "Hey, I know you're going through a lot right now, but this, and everything you're gonna do, is really gonna help take your mind off it,” stated the veteran [4.50 onwards].

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

He further added:

“And you were always one to respond to me immediately. And if not immediately, pretty fast. As crazy busy as you've always been, that is something I really take to heart. And going into today, Landon (Hornswoggle’s son) goes, "You and her have a good relationship, huh?" I said, "Yeah." And it's always been something that I've never taken for granted. And I've always been very, very, I hate this, been very, very happy for. And you did a tweet about the book and you didn't need to do that. I was fully outta the company at the time,” he added.

Ad

Ad

Hornswoggle signed a Legends contract with WWE

Hornswoggle has not been seen on WWE TV for years now, and fans have always been excited to witness the star feature in the squared circle. While the star has not appeared on WWE TV, he signed a Legends contract with the company last year. It would be interesting to see if the star makes headlines with a potential appearance in the Royal Rumble match next year.

Please give credit to What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon and H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling, if you use quotes from this article

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences