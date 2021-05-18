Former WWE star gives honest opinion of Billy and Chuck storyline 

Former pro wrestler Chuck Palumbo recently discussed his experience as a part of the Billy and Chuck tag team in WWE.

Chuck Palumbo is a former WWE and WCW star. He won tag titles in both promotions and was part of the Natural Born Thrillers faction in WCW. He later formed a popular tag team in WWE alongside Billy Gunn.

Palumbo recently spoke to Jonathan O'Dwyer of Pro Wrestling Defined. During the interview, he opened up about the Billy and Chuck storyline. The former WWE star said the following:

It took everybody to make that happen, right? It took those talent, it took Billy Gunn, it took Eric Bischoff, it took Stephanie McMahon. It took those people to make it work. A lot of great talent so it wouldn't have happened without them. It's a character, right? It's a character so why not have fun with it. So Billy and I are not gay but so what does it matter if we are or not? We had fun with the character and we were playing a part. At the end of the day, say what you want to say, we're not the greatest actors but we are actors. Every one of those wrestlers are actors. We had fun with it and we laughed.

Chuck Palumbo in WWE

Chuck Palumbo moved to WWE after they bought out WCW in 2001. As part of the Invasion angle, Palumbo tagged with fellow former WCW star Sean O'Haire early on. The duo had a few memorable matches, including a program against The Undertaker.

Following his role in The Alliance, Chuck Palumbo teamed up with Billy Gunn for the popular Billy and Chuck storyline. After Billy Gunn took time off due to injury, Palumbo formed the WWE version of the Full Blooded Italians in 2003 with Nunzio and Johnny 'The Bull'.

Palumbo was released by WWE in 2004 but re-signed with the company in 2006, returning to WWE television in his biker gimmick. Palumbo left WWE for good in 2008.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Pro Wrestling Defined