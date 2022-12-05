Former WWE star hoping for a never-before match with Natalya and another six-time Women's Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE rookie Xia Brookside wants to realize her dream of facing Natalya and Mickie James inside the squared circle.

Xia was a prominent name on the NXT UK brand, with several memorable matches to her name. Her biggest match came back in December 2021, when she faced off with NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura for the title. Although she came up short in the battle, the second-generation superstar stole the show with her in-ring prowess. She was finally released earlier this year when NXT UK went into hiatus.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 24-year-old expressed a desire to wrestle Natalya. She detailed that she had emulated the Queen of Harts for years, and it would be an absolute honor to step into the ring with the veteran. She also added that, of late, she has also been gunning for IMPACT star Mickie James.

"I don't know if it's an era thing. But I really wanna wrestle Natalya. Natalya has been my go-to for years. But I also want to wrestle Mickie James now. So she needs to... Yeah." [7:20 - 7:35]

Natalya's last match on WWE TV was back in October 2022

It has been almost two months since Nattie was last seen on WWE TV. The former two-time Women's Champion was a prominent feature of SmackDown before her hiatus.

She last appeared on the October 28 episode of the blue brand, going up against Shayna Baszler. Baszler picked up the win before initiating a brutal assault after the match. She hit Nattie in the face with a knee, resulting in a kayfabe broken nose for the Hart family member. WWE wrote her off TV for a while, and fans haven't seen her back yet.

Nattie @NatbyNature Hi. This is Bob. Natalya’s loving assistant. Now that Ms Neidhart will be home for a while, I’ve started a range of approaches to deprogram her, turning her from wrestler to civilian. Keep you all posted. Hi. This is Bob. Natalya’s loving assistant. Now that Ms Neidhart will be home for a while, I’ve started a range of approaches to deprogram her, turning her from wrestler to civilian. Keep you all posted.

Natalya, however, has been active on social media, posting updates on her life and keeping in touch with fans.

